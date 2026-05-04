CFOs must stop perfecting the budget and start shaping the future
Opinion
By Sacha Herrmann published
Businesses need faster financial planning cycles
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Working in finance is a numbers game. And numbers are often synonymous with accuracy. But it’s well understood that accuracy, when it comes to preparing for the future, is near impossible.
But that can be a hard pill to swallow for people who live in the numbers, leaving many chasing perfection in every aspect of the job.
Sacha Herrmann
CFO at Soldo.
The outcome is more often than not counterproductive. Rather than focusing on value-driven work, finance teams can get easily drawn into a time-consuming cycle of reflecting on and justifying historical data, which creates little more than a false sense of control.Article continues below