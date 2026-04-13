How AI is rewriting the ERP investment playbook
AI rewrites ERP delivery economics
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For decades, the ERP "playbook" was a familiar exercise in endurance: organizations would mobilize an army of consultants, brace for years of disruption, and spend millions on a monolithic system designed to last a decade.
Success was binary, the system either switched on, or it didn’t, while adoption and agility remained secondary concerns. But as we enter the AI era, this traditional model has reached a breaking point.
Partner at Elixirr.
The shift we are seeing is not just about ‘faster’ software; it is a fundamental disruption of how ERP is governed, staffed and funded. To capture the full benefit of AI tools, IT leaders must move away from viewing ERP as a one-time capital project and instead treat it as a continuous reinvention engine.Article continues below
From marathon to sprint: The shorter delivery cycle
The most immediate impact of AI is the collapse of the multi-year delivery timeline. Traditionally, ERP programs were notorious for spiraling costs and creeping fatigue, with Gartner finding that most ran 30% over time and 50% over budget.
AI has upended this by automating the "grind", the low-value manual work that has always drained budget and morale. By embedding AI-driven testing and configuration automation into the delivery cycle, organizations can cut testing cycles by 40% and halve solution build effort.
Programs that once spanned three years can now be delivered in 18 months, allowing the ‘marathon’ of the past to be replaced by a series of precise sprints.
The new delivery pyramid: Precision over scale
As delivery cycles compress, the shape of the team must also evolve. The old model relied on scale as a safety net, deploying over a hundred people at its peak - often layers of junior analysts learning on the job. In an AI-first model, the ‘delivery pyramid’ is flipped; core teams are shrinking to 30 or 40 senior individuals.
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