How AI is rewriting the ERP investment playbook

For decades, the ERP "playbook" was a familiar exercise in endurance: organizations would mobilize an army of consultants, brace for years of disruption, and spend millions on a monolithic system designed to last a decade.

Success was binary, the system either switched on, or it didn’t, while adoption and agility remained secondary concerns. But as we enter the AI era, this traditional model has reached a breaking point.

Conrad Troy Social Links Navigation Partner at Elixirr.

The shift we are seeing is not just about ‘faster’ software; it is a fundamental disruption of how ERP is governed, staffed and funded. To capture the full benefit of AI tools, IT leaders must move away from viewing ERP as a one-time capital project and instead treat it as a continuous reinvention engine.

Article continues below

From marathon to sprint: The shorter delivery cycle

The most immediate impact of AI is the collapse of the multi-year delivery timeline. Traditionally, ERP programs were notorious for spiraling costs and creeping fatigue, with Gartner finding that most ran 30% over time and 50% over budget.

AI has upended this by automating the "grind", the low-value manual work that has always drained budget and morale. By embedding AI-driven testing and configuration automation into the delivery cycle, organizations can cut testing cycles by 40% and halve solution build effort.

Programs that once spanned three years can now be delivered in 18 months, allowing the ‘marathon’ of the past to be replaced by a series of precise sprints.

The new delivery pyramid: Precision over scale

As delivery cycles compress, the shape of the team must also evolve. The old model relied on scale as a safety net, deploying over a hundred people at its peak - often layers of junior analysts learning on the job. In an AI-first model, the ‘delivery pyramid’ is flipped; core teams are shrinking to 30 or 40 senior individuals.