The new engineering playbook: how AI design copilots are reshaping product development

Product engineering is entering a decisive transition.

Across industries, teams are being asked to deliver more complex products, faster, using processes that were never designed for this level of speed or scale.

Théophile Allard Social Links Navigation CTO and a co-founder of Neural Concept.

At this moment, there are three key factors which will determine competitiveness for equipment and product manufacturers and their product development teams:

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Speed of design iteration

Early detection of system-level friction points

Ability to encode and scale internal engineering know-how.

To build these capabilities, product designers and manufacturers have been increasing their adoption of AI tools in the last two years. The promise – and the hope – has been that AI will enable organizations to answer calls for increased complexity at unprecedented speed.

But for all the investment, most engineering teams struggle to show any measurable impact. A lot of initiatives are stalling at the pilot stage and are only proven in isolated use cases, rather than at scale.

Why most AI design initiatives fall at the first hurdle

Many organizations still treat AI as a plug-and-play accelerator to entirely replace existing design and simulation technologies.

This naturally leads to misaligned expectations about what AI can do, as well as a risk of widening skill gaps between engineering teams and the technologies available to them.