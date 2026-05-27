Newegg just dropped a massive NAS sale with huge storage savings for SMBs and enterprises — here are the must-buy deals on Seagate IronWolf and WD Red hard drives

Newegg is having a big sale on NAS drives and devices, from the ever-reliable Seagate IronWolf Pro 4TB for $200 (was $244) to combo deals like the Asustor Nimbustor 4 with four Ironwolf Pro HDDs for $1283 (was $1383).

With organizations continually looking to upgrade storage capacities and improve efficiencies, these deals on network-attached storage solutions are not to be missed, as everything from drives for small businesses to enterprise-grade storage has got a price cut.

My team and I have tested all the best NAS drives and best NAS devices, so I've picked out the top deals on 4TB, 8TB, and 16TB HDDs from Seagate and Western Digital, as well as the top 4-bay bundle deals for the complete set-up.