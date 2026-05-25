Digital spring cleaning is now a frontline defense in the scam economy

Digital spring cleaning used to be about decluttering. Today, it’s about reducing cybersecurity risk.

Clutter is fuel for scammers: old accounts, exposed data, and forgotten apps give them more ways in.

Cleaning up your digital life is one of the simplest ways to shrink your attack surface in a threat landscape that’s getting smarter, faster, and more automated.

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Michael Sherwood Social Links Navigation VP of Product at Malwarebytes.

Today's scam economy is now estimated at $442 billion a year. It is growing fast, highly organized, and difficult to police. Many cybercriminal groups operate across borders, and most are never caught or prosecuted.

The crux is that attackers do not need sophisticated techniques when people’s digital lives are already fragmented across unused software accounts, forgotten business apps, and exposed data. Every one of those is an entry point. The more surface area you have, the easier you are to target.

Risk is no longer just about what you do. It also is about what you leave behind.

The good news is that reducing exposure is straightforward, and a few small actions can have a big impact.

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First steps in data cleaning

Start with a simple rule: if you do not use it, remove it.

Every dormant account is an open door. Scammers actively target abandoned logins because no one’s watching. If you have not logged into a service in a year, there is little reason for it to still hold your data. The same goes for apps. Many continue collecting permissions long after they stop being useful. Deleting them is not just housekeeping. It is cutting off unnecessary access.

Next, secure your accounts with strong, long passwords and multi-factor authentication. This is where many people still fall short. Reused passwords and weak authentication are still doing most of the attacker’s work.

The best password managers fix much of that by generating unique credentials for every account. Then add multi-factor authentication, and you shut down a large share of common attacks. It is one of the simplest, highest impact steps you can take.

Finally, shift into proactive mode and take time to check your digital footprint. Most people underestimate how much of their data is already exposed from past breaches. Email addresses, phone numbers, home addresses, accounts, and credentials can all be reused for highly targeted scams.

Understanding data exposure

There are numerous tools to understand what data is exposed, so you can take steps to either secure those accounts or request removal of your information. This reduces your attack surface in a meaningful way.

Scams today aren’t obvious. They’re personalized, AI-assisted, and designed to play on human psychology. Staying safe isn’t about being “careful” anymore. It’s about taking a moment before responding and leaning on tools to help you make better decisions.

Cybercriminals leverage the massive trove of data available on the dark web to create very realistic, tailored content. They mimic real communications and trusted brands, designed to create just enough urgency or familiarity to get a response.

Taking a better approach

A better approach to tackling scams is to combine awareness with verification. Pause before responding. Question unexpected requests. Use tools that can help determine if something is legitimate. AI is now being used on both sides, but it is also one of the most effective ways to flag risk in real time.

Digital spring cleaning helps reset that balance.

It is not about perfection. It is about becoming a harder target. Cleaning up your data means fewer opportunities for attackers.

Keeping your digital life in order is not routine upkeep anymore. It is a practical form of self-defense.

We've tested and ranked the best business password managers.

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