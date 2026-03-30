How businesses can defend themselves against the rise of ‘phishing as a service’

Phishing has evolved beyond obvious tells, such as bad grammar and spelling, or fake email addresses.

In fact, most obvious phishing red flags – unprofessional design, faulty website links – no longer apply. Phishing attacks are polished and often look exactly like a message from a colleague or a bank.

Vimal Raj Social Links Navigation UK Technical Head at ManageEngine.

And gone are the days when hackers worked alone out of random premises. That’s another misconception: today’s cybercriminals operate like fully-fledged corporations. They’re licensing tools to partners – ready-made “all in one” phishing kits – who execute attacks.

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‘Phishing as a service’ or PhaaS works like any other software subscription service – Netflix, Amazon Prime, or any other product delivery service. Attackers pay a monthly fee which varies depending on chosen features, and in return get fake login pages, email templates, and website hosting that resists takedown.

The tactics and techniques behind PhaaS

PhaaS has evolved into a thriving business model on the dark web. It saves time and effort for criminals who don’t know how to build phishing emails or the infrastructure to host fake login pages. They also use clever methods to avoid detection, such as using links to compromised websites and platforms that look misleadingly legitimate.

There are typically two purchase models; a one-time purchase of a ‘phishing kit’, which can be simple or advanced. More advanced kits include features like geo-blocking and antidetection elements to evade antiphishing bots and search engines.

The other purchase model customers can go for is a subscription-based model where a PhaaS operation takes care of the entire phishing campaign, or a large part of it, for the customer.