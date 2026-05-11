Gartner: GenAI has broken traditional cybersecurity awareness – what comes next?
Opinion
By Alex Michaels published
GenAI reshapes human cyber risk beyond awareness training
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Cybersecurity awareness has long relied on a simple premise: educate employees, reduce risk. But in 2026, that model is no longer holding.
Alex Michaels
Director Analyst at Gartner.
Generative AI (GenAI) is accelerating the threat landscape and increasing the likelihood of human error. The same tools organizations are adopting to drive productivity and innovation are also creating new opportunities for misuse and more sophisticated attacks.
This highlights the gap between traditional awareness programs and modern cyber risk.