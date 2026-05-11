Gartner: GenAI has broken traditional cybersecurity awareness – what comes next?

Opinion
By published

GenAI reshapes human cyber risk beyond awareness training

Cybersecurity ensures data protection on internet. Data encryption, firewall, encrypted network, VPN, secure access and authentication defend against malware, hacking, cyber crime and digital threat
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Cybersecurity awareness has long relied on a simple premise: educate employees, reduce risk. But in 2026, that model is no longer holding.

Alex Michaels

Director Analyst at Gartner.

This highlights the gap between traditional awareness programs and modern cyber risk.