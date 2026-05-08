AI-driven cyber warfare reshapes global defense readiness

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The Iran conflict is serving as an AI testbed for the next era of cyber conflict. Most organizations are watching the tactics and impact unfold with cybersecurity defenses that are simply not prepared for this level of sophistication.
Meanwhile, technology leaders are seeing AI as both their biggest opportunity and a major new attack vector. Despite this recognition of AI as both notable ally and foe, only one in five CIOs feels highly effective at defending against AI-enabled adversaries.
Ziv Mador
Vice President of Security Research at LevelBlue.
Concurrently, state-backed groups on all sides are already using AI-enhanced tooling to run highly targeted phishing attacks, moving quickly through networks and hitting critical IT infrastructure.