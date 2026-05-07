Building league-winning AI agents: Lessons from the football pitch
Building winning AI agents with football tactics
Every year, when football clubs across Europe battle to top their leagues, one truth emerges: talent alone doesn’t win trophies. You need structure, tactics and squad depth. Even the best players can’t perform consistently without the right environment and, in the early season, the teams without a clear strategy quickly unravel.
Global Field CTO for API Management at Boomi.
The same can be said for enterprises looking for success with their agentic AI deployments. Right now, it seems many haven’t nailed the winning formula. Just a fraction (12%) of CEOs say AI has delivered both cost and revenue benefits, so adoption alone won’t guarantee results.
Without strong data foundations and the right architecture, AI agents produce unreliable outputs and fail to execute real-world actions, putting investment at risk. To build AI agents that perform, organizations need the equivalent of a title-winning setup.