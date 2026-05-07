'We’re not just adding new features, we’re introducing a new format': Adobe is changing how PDF and other files get shared

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Adobe wants PDF sharing to be more interactive

Adobe PDF Spaces
(Image credit: Adobe)
  • PDF Spaces are like mini cloud storage drives for sharing PDFs and generating visual content
  • A new productivity agent helps you to create files from PDFs, and even edit PDFs themselves
  • You'll need a pricy Acrobat Studio plan to access PDF Spaces, though

Adobe has declared the traditional email attachment is no longer fit for purpose and has introduced a new style of PDF sharing to support the latest era of human-AI collaboration.

Described as an evolution of Acrobat AI Assistant, Adobe's PDF Spaces is said to be a proactive tool that does more than just responding to prompts, offering up summaries and audio guidance for ease of access.

"We’re introducing a new way to share information," Adobe Document Cloud VP Abhigyan Modi wrote in a blog post.