'We’re not just adding new features, we’re introducing a new format': Adobe is changing how PDF and other files get shared
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By Craig Hale published
Adobe wants PDF sharing to be more interactive
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- PDF Spaces are like mini cloud storage drives for sharing PDFs and generating visual content
- A new productivity agent helps you to create files from PDFs, and even edit PDFs themselves
- You'll need a pricy Acrobat Studio plan to access PDF Spaces, though
Adobe has declared the traditional email attachment is no longer fit for purpose and has introduced a new style of PDF sharing to support the latest era of human-AI collaboration.
Described as an evolution of Acrobat AI Assistant, Adobe's PDF Spaces is said to be a proactive tool that does more than just responding to prompts, offering up summaries and audio guidance for ease of access.
"We’re introducing a new way to share information," Adobe Document Cloud VP Abhigyan Modi wrote in a blog post.