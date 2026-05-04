Summarization is not reasoning: How hybrid AI fixes failing AIOps

Opinion
By published

Agentic AI represents the next evolution of IT operations

A robot standing thoughtfully in front of a giant digital display with code on it
(Image credit: Getty Images)

While many AIOps platforms promise automation and intelligence, most still rely on conditional logic, scripted workflows, dashboards, or copilot-style summaries. These approaches can improve visibility, but they often fall short of delivering true autonomy.

The reason is simple: they lack enterprise memory, cross-domain reasoning, and governed execution.

Casey Kindiger

Founder and CEO of Grokstream, LLC.

At the same time, there’s growing excitement around large language model (LLM)-driven agents. While powerful, LLMs alone are not enough to deliver autonomous operations.

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