Summarization is not reasoning: How hybrid AI fixes failing AIOps
Opinion
By Casey Kindiger published
Agentic AI represents the next evolution of IT operations
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While many AIOps platforms promise automation and intelligence, most still rely on conditional logic, scripted workflows, dashboards, or copilot-style summaries. These approaches can improve visibility, but they often fall short of delivering true autonomy.
The reason is simple: they lack enterprise memory, cross-domain reasoning, and governed execution.
Casey Kindiger
Founder and CEO of Grokstream, LLC.
At the same time, there’s growing excitement around large language model (LLM)-driven agents. While powerful, LLMs alone are not enough to deliver autonomous operations.Article continues below