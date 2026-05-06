Why a staggering 42% of business AI projects are currently failing
Opinion
By Søren Krogh Knudsen published
Bridging the gap between technology development and human ability
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Despite over 90% of UK business leaders feeling ‘AI-ready’, the data tells a different story. From 2024 to 2025, the number of failed AI projects hit a staggering 42%.
So what’s causing the disconnect? There is a recurring pitfall – leaders often overestimate the immediate impact of AI tools.
Leaders now need to move away from their instant value mindset and take a more pragmatic approach to overcome the challenges of leveraging AI and ensure long-term success.Article continues below