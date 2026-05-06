Why a staggering 42% of business AI projects are currently failing

Opinion
By published

Bridging the gap between technology development and human ability

A robot standing thoughtfully in front of a giant digital display with code on it
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite over 90% of UK business leaders feeling ‘AI-ready’, the data tells a different story. From 2024 to 2025, the number of failed AI projects hit a staggering 42%.

So what’s causing the disconnect? There is a recurring pitfall – leaders often overestimate the immediate impact of AI tools.

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