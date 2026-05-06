Why messy data will make your company’s AI bill much higher than expected

For all the talk about AI infrastructure, chips, and the staggering amount of electricity now required to support large-scale model training and inference, there is still a quieter part of the story that rarely gets the same level of attention inside enterprises, and that is the state of the data those systems are actually running on.
The International Energy Agency projects that electricity generation to supply data centers will grow from 460 TWh in 2024 to more than 1,000 TWh in 2030 and 1,300 TWh by 2035 in its base case, underscoring how quickly the energy demands around AI are rising.
Founder and CEO of Coalescence Cloud.
In the United States, the pressure is already visible. The U.S. Department of Energy says data centers consumed about 4.4% of total U.S. electricity in 2023 and are expected to consume approximately 6.7% to 12% by 2028.Article continues below