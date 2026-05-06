Kasperky warns popular Daemon Tools app backdoored by hackers to target specific victims
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By Sead Fadilpašić published
A two-stage process targets government, science, and retail
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- Attackers poisoned DAEMON Tools downloads with malware, infecting thousands worldwide
- The campaign deployed an infostealer first, followed by a selective backdoor on targeted machines
- Researchers suspect Chinese actors, noting the attack’s precision against government and industry systems
DAEMON Tools, a popular program used to create and use virtual drives on a computer, was poisoned to deliver dangerous backdoor to thousands of users, experts have warned.
Security researchers Kaspersky published a new