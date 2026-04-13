CPUID.com briefly compromised to serve malware

Tainted downloads used DLL sideloading with CRYPTBASE.dll

Sophisticated Trojan deployed, flagged by 20 AV engines

CPUID.com, a popular website for PC diagnostics tools has confirmed it was compromised and used to serve malware.

"Investigations are still ongoing, but it appears that a secondary feature (basically a side API) was compromised for approximately six hours between April 9 and April 10, causing the main website to randomly display malicious links (our signed original files were not compromised),” the project’s maintainers told BleepingComputer. The breach was found and has since been fixed."

In other words, the software hosted on CPUID was not poisoned - it was merely serving different download links. Still, victims might think they’re downloading legitimate software.

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Not your typical malware

Researchers from Kaspersky found that the download links for this software was tainted:

CPU-Z (version 2.19)

HWMonitor Pro (version 1.57)

HWMonitor (version 1.63)

PerfMonitor (version 2.04)

The modified variants included a legitimate, signed executable and a malicious DLL named 'CRYPTBASE.dll', used for DLL sideloading.

"The malicious DLL is responsible for C2 [command and control] connection and further payload execution. Prior to this, it also performs a set of anti-sandbox checks and, if all the checks have passed, it connects to the C2 server," Kaspersky said.