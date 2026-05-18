OpenAI is giving everyone in this country free access to ChatGPT Plus for a year

OpenAI is offering every Maltese citizen free access to ChatGPT Plus for a year

The move is part of its OpenAI for Countries initiative

Citizens will need to complete a course developed by the University of Malta

OpenAI has revealed a new government partnership which will see it provide every resident in Malta with free access to ChatGPT Plus for a year.

The approximate 575,000 citizens of the Mediterranean island nation will be able to get access to the AI tool in what OpenAI calls a "world's first partnership".

"At OpenAI, we’re turning intelligence into a global utility. We believe that, like electricity, intelligence should be available for people, businesses, and institutions to use as much as they need, where and when they need it," the company wrote in a blog post announcing the plans, "that vision only matters if people can actually use these tools in ways that improve their own lives and communities."

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Malta leading the way

The idea is part of Malta's AI for All initiative, which looks to provide more guidance on how its citizens can use the technology responsibly.

Anyone looking to gain access will need to complete a course developed by the University of Malta, in order "to help people understand what AI is, what it can and can’t do, and how to use it responsibly at home and work".

The first phase of the program will launch in May 2026, with plans to scale further in the future, with the Malta Digital Innovation Authority managing distribution to eligible participants.

“With this partnership, Malta is leading Europe and the world in bringing AI to all its citizens” said George Osborne, Head of OpenAI for Countries. “Intelligence is becoming a national utility and all governments have an important role to play in making sure their populations have both the access and the skills to make the most of AI."

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"Malta is the first country to launch a partnership of this scale because we refuse to let our citizens stay behind in the digital age," Silvio Schembri, Malta's minister for Economy, Enterprise and Strategic Projects, said in a statement. "We are putting our people at the very forefront of global change."

The partnership is part of the company's OpenAI for Countries plan, which looks to work with governments and other institutions in evaluating and adopting AI platforms.

OpenAI has already started work with governments in Estonia and Greece, although only on national education systems, making its Malta partnership the largest and most developed to date.

Promising "More access to advanced intelligence", ChatGPT Plus is the first paid tier of the company's AI platform, offering more advanced models and tools including GPT-5, greater capacity, and faster image creation.

It is currently available for $20/£20 a month, alongside separate plans for individuals and businesses.

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