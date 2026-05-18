Prices of computer components have been all over the place lately, meaning tough times for anyone looking to build or upgrade a gaming PC. While I just managed to dodge the current RAM and storage issues while building mine towards the end of last year, I did have to take a hit on the GPU due to massively inflated prices. Fortunately, if you're buying today, things have got a little easier, as evidenced by this Gigabyte AMD Radeon RX 9070 XT at Amazon for $629 (was $739.99)

This is the graphics card I would have bought if offers like this were actually available at the time. With its PCIe 5.0 support, 16GB of GDDR6 SDRAM, and two pairs of DisplayPort or HDMI connections, it's a top-tier choice for fast and smooth gaming at 1440p at 60fps with ease. You might also be able to squeeze out good 4K performance in some games with frame gen assistance, but that will really come down to what you're playing.

At less demanding resolutions, though, this card will soar and slot into a mid-range build perfectly. I had to settle for a more budget-friendly 16GB 9060 XT in my build, which is fine for the little PC gaming in 1080p I still do nowadays. But if I had the option to pick my dream card at a reasonable price, this 9070 XT would be the one.

Today's best graphics card deal

Gigabyte AMD Radeon 9070 XT (16GB): was $739.99 now $629 at Amazon This is easily one of the best-value graphics cards you can buy today if you want excellent, stable gaming at 1080p or 1440p, as well as 4k support in some games. Getting such a good card at this record-low price on Amazon, given everything going on with PC component costs, is also a bit of a steal.

Amazon's offer on this 9070 XT has very limited stock so it's well worth snapping up sooner rather than later if it's the right GPU for your build. The $100 saving is the first discount I've seen on the card at the retailer all year and beats the previous record-low by $50. I can imagine it being quite popular with many gaming PC builders, and it's already close to 20% sold out right now.

We also tested an ice-cool version of the GPU for our Gigabyte Radeon RX 9070 XT review and awarded it an impressive 4.5 stars.