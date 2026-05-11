Top download manager JDownloader hacked — installers replaced with dangerous malware
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By Sead Fadilpašić published
Experts warn over danegrs installing JDownloader
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- Attackers exploited a CMS flaw to replace Windows and Linux installer links with malware‑laden versions between May 6–7, 2026
- The poisoned installers deployed a Python‑based RAT via a loader, while other distribution channels (macOS, JAR, Snap, etc.) remained safe
- AppWork advises verifying digital signatures (“AppWork GmbH”) to avoid tampered builds; the site has since been secured
Popular download manager JDownloader recently had its website hacked and hijacked to deploy malware to Windows and Linux users.