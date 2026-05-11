Top download manager JDownloader hacked — installers replaced with dangerous malware

News
By published

Experts warn over danegrs installing JDownloader

Hacker with malware code in computer screen. Cybersecurity, privacy or cyber attack. Programmer or fraud criminal writing virus software. Online firewall and privacy crime. Web data engineer
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
  • Attackers exploited a CMS flaw to replace Windows and Linux installer links with malware‑laden versions between May 6–7, 2026
  • The poisoned installers deployed a Python‑based RAT via a loader, while other distribution channels (macOS, JAR, Snap, etc.) remained safe
  • AppWork advises verifying digital signatures (“AppWork GmbH”) to avoid tampered builds; the site has since been secured

Popular download manager JDownloader recently had its website hacked and hijacked to deploy malware to Windows and Linux users.