'Your login credentials may already be slipping into the hands of a cybercriminal': Hackers target LinkedIn accounts with devious new phishing attacks — here's how to stay safe
Deceptive job alerts are flooding LinkedIn, experts warn
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- Hackers exploit LinkedIn notifications to trick users into giving login credentials
- Phishing emails often pose as urgent job opportunities to manipulate recipients
- Fraudulent domains like “inedin[.]digital” mimic LinkedIn to gain trust
Experts have warned hackers are increasingly exploiting LinkedIn notifications to trick users into providing sensitive login information, using highly realistic emails that imitate legitimate alerts.
New research from Cofense outlines how these campaigns often pose as job opportunities, preying on urgency and curiosity to manipulate recipients into interacting with malicious links.
The attackers mostly rely on emotional triggers to bypass rational caution and gain access to accounts.Article continues below
Attackers manipulate emotions to bypass user caution
The malicious emails frequently appear to come from recruiters at reputable firms, complete with convincing logos, fonts, and formatting.
The research team noted even the smallest details are deliberately copied from authentic LinkedIn pages to create trust, with the fake domain “inedin[.]digital” closely resembling the legitimate LinkedIn website.
Fraudulent sender addresses, such as “khanieteam[.]com,” are similarly crafted to avoid immediate suspicion, despite having no affiliation with LinkedIn.
Many of the spoofed websites and email accounts were created only months or even days before attacks, showing the speed with which threat actors can deploy new campaigns.