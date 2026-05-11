'I have zero evidence in front of me that users are being driven away from Fedora because of AI': Ubuntu and Fedora confirmed to both get AI support soon
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By Craig Hale published
Fedora hit with backlash over AI plans
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- Fedora criticized over AI Developer Desktop Objective and "alienate[ing] users"
- Project Lead declares "zero evidence" that users are being driven away by AI
- Like Fedora, Ubuntu is also set to get local AI superpowers
The AI Developer Desktop Objective for Fedora has become a controversial one within the Linux community, attracting criticism from users and contributors alike.
In a discussion in the Fedora Project thread, the Linux distro is confirmed to be getting an AI overhaul in upcoming iterations that would see it become capable of running AI models locally instead of having to rely on cloud-based alternatives.
"I fear that making anything “AI” in its title an official Objective would further alienate users and contributors... and further damage project reputation," Fabio Valentini of the Fedora Engineering Steering Committee wrote.
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