Linux positions AI as an assistance tool, not as a developer replacement

Human contributors are still fully responsible for their submissions

Transparency tagging will reveal where AI is used

Linux has confirmed the use of generative AI to support coding is acceptable, but has established several requirements to ensure high-quality output.

For example, code must be compatible with GPL-2.0-only and it must include proper SPDX identifiers.

More importantly, though, while AI assistants like Microsoft Copilot may be accepted in the development process, human developers ultimately remain responsible for the output, reviewing code, ensuring licence compliance and taking full accountability (as before).

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Linux says AI is fine, but humans are still accountable

The move positions AI tools as an assistant rather than a human replacement, with AI agents condemned from signing off code and only humans permitted to certify the Developer Certificate of Origin.

A new 'Assisted-by' tag will be added for transparency, used to disclose AI involvement, detailing the model and tools used.

"When AI tools contribute to kernel development, proper attribution helps track the evolving role of AI in the development process," the Github page reads.

Confirmation from the project behind one of the biggest open-source projects on the planet comes after months of internal debate. Finally, a sensible middle ground seems to have been reached, whereby AI assistance is broadly accepted, but 'AI slop' is not.