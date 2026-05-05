'That is unacceptable in a professional development workflow': Microsoft acts after VS Code gives Copilot credit for work a human developer did
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By Craig Hale published
VS Code Copilot author credits have been reversed
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- Microsoft hit with backlash after 'Co-authored-by: Copilot' started appearing widely in VS Code
- The company has reversed this decision effective with version 1.119
- Developers are still unhappy that the 'bug' reached production
Microsoft has reversed a controversial change in VS Code which automatically partly attributing Github commits to Copilot - even when the AI tool wasn't used.
Developers had previously taken to forums including Reddit to complain that 'Co-authored-by: Copilot' was getting added to their commits, even when they had not used the assistant and had even turned off Copilot chat functionalities.
It remains unclear whether this earlier behavior was intended, however it seems that Microsoft has admitted the mistake and rectified the issue in a new update.Article continues below