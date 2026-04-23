This new Microsoft 365 Copilot feature could throw your GDPR compliance into question — here's how to check, and how turn it off

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Microsoft is enabling 'flex routing' by default

Microsoft 365 copilot logo displayed on a tablet screen, next to a coffee cup and digital pen, suggesting a modern workspace
(Image credit: Shutterstock)
  • Microsoft 365 Copilot will enable flex routing by default
  • This means some data can be processed outside of the EU
  • Businesses needs to check if they remain GDPR compliant

Microsoft 365 Copilot has received a new feature intended to ease European capacity shortages, but it might actually make your business non-compliant GDPR guidelines.

In order to maintain Copilot’s data processing at peak times, Microsoft is enabling ‘flex routing’ that can divert large language model (LLM) inference to the US, Canada, or Australia.

So, if your business is operating in the European Union or the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) and is subject to GDPR, you might want to double check the guidelines.

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