The four shifts reshaping Microsoft 365 security and resilience

Microsoft 365 now sits at the center of daily operations for more than 2 million companies. What began as a productivity suite has evolved into the backbone for identity, collaboration, device management, and security across the enterprise.

But when access breaks down or configurations drift out of control, a path for attackers opens up.

Simon Azzopardi Social Links Navigation CEO of CoreView.

Mis-managed configurations are not uncommon. Microsoft has reported that 63% of tenants fail to successfully implement least-privilege access, leaving businesses unable to confidently answer a basic but critical question: who has access to what?

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Without that clarity, securing the environment becomes increasingly difficult. Then there is the rapid adoption of AI in cybersecurity. Here, AI is exposing long-standing blind spots in areas such as governance, access control, and configuration management.

The risk exposure is making organizations rethink what it actually means to keep a Microsoft 365 environment secure and operational, shifting the focus from individual tools to tenant resilience.

At its core, tenant resilience is the ability to maintain, restore, and trust the configuration, access controls, and operational state of a Microsoft 365 environment, not just the data stored within it. In environments with less direct human oversight, that distinction matters more than ever.

There are four shifts redefining what it means to secure and operate Microsoft 365 at scale:

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AI adoption is amplifying governance blind spots

The growing use of AI chatbots and automation across the workforce has accelerated existing problems around oversharing, misconfiguration, and excessive privilege. AI agents are increasingly authorized to perform tasks that affect permissions, data access, and system behavior, often without sustained oversight from IT teams.

But AI does not correct governance issues. It inherits them and then amplifies them. In environments where permissions are overly broad, configurations have drifted over time, or administrative access is poorly understood.

The problem is AI-driven automation can magnify risk at machine speed. A single misplaced permission or a forgotten shared link can cascade far beyond its original intent.