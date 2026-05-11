AI memory crunch will make smartphones more expensive

Opinion
By published

Your next smartphone or PC could be more expensive with lower speed and less memory because of AI datacenters

A long corridor with a sleek black floor, glowing green lights in the ceiling and rows of LEDS on either wall
(Image credit: Getty Images)

AI data centers are draining global memory supply, forcing Dynamic Random Access Memory (DRAM) and NAND (Not And) flash memory used in smartphones and PCs to shrink or cost more.

This lack of supply will change devices, apps, and the mobile ecosystem through 2027.

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