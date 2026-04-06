NAND Flash contract costs could jump by 70–75% this quarter

Conventional DRAM prices are set to rise 58–63% quarter over quarter.

Current projections exclude potential impacts from the US, Israel, and Iran regional conflict.

AI infrastructure is shifting production away from consumer memory markets rapidly.

The cost of memory and storage components is rising sharply, with new projections indicating significant increases across multiple segments.

New data from Trendforce shows conventional DRAM contract prices are expected to climb between 58% and 63% quarter over quarter, while NAND Flash prices could surge by as much as 70% to 75%.

A major factor behind these increases is the continued expansion of artificial intelligence infrastructure, which is drawing capacity away from consumer markets.

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AI demand reshapes supply priorities

Suppliers are reallocating production toward high-margin server applications, including enterprise SSDs and high-capacity memory modules used in AI systems.

This shift is tightening availability for consumer-grade components, forcing buyers to compete for reduced supply.

Demand for enterprise SSDs has shown little sign of slowing, as large-scale AI deployments continue to expand.

Cloud storage service providers are reportedly willing to accept higher prices and secure long-term agreements to guarantee access to critical components.

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This dynamic strengthens supplier leverage, allowing them to maintain elevated pricing levels despite softer demand in traditional markets.