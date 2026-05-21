PowerStore Data Efficiency Paper
Whitepapers
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Struggling with data growth? Dell PowerStore's smart data reduction can help you store more data on less hardware, saving space and energy. With an average data reduction of over 5:1, PowerStore helps you manage rising data volumes efficiently and cost-effectively, so you can focus on driving your business forward.
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