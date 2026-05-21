PowerStore Data Efficiency Paper

Struggling with data growth? Dell PowerStore's smart data reduction can help you store more data on less hardware, saving space and energy. With an average data reduction of over 5:1, PowerStore helps you manage rising data volumes efficiently and cost-effectively, so you can focus on driving your business forward.

Are you a pro? Subscribe to our newsletter Sign up to the TechRadar Pro newsletter to get all the top news, opinion, features and guidance your business needs to succeed! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors