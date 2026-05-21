Cyber Resilience Insights - Global

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Cyber Resilience Insights - Global
(Image credit: Dell Technologies)

Many organizations overestimate their cyber readiness, yet a significant gap exists between their confidence and actual capability.

According to the Dell Cyber Resilience Global Insights Report, which surveyed 850 IT leaders worldwide, while most claim to have a resilience strategy, only 46% recover effectively from attacks. Overconfidence and a sole focus on prevention leave organizations vulnerable to prolonged outages and disruptions.

Close Your Cyber Resilience Gap

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