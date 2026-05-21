The building blocks to construct a cyber-first culture

Most organizations still treat cybersecurity as one team’s job. But attackers are stretching teams to their limits as they waste no time in putting AI to work, with an 89% year-over-year increase in AI-enabled adversary activity.

And threat actors aren’t just moving at record speed – they’re also probing a broader attack surface of employee devices, each offering a new path into internal systems.

Yet beyond the occasional training session, most employees aren’t thinking about cybersecurity day to day. The prevailing attitude in many organizations is that one team has security covered, leaving everyone else to focus on innovation and growth.

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This approach may have functioned in the past, but it won’t cut it anymore. When attackers are targeting people as much as systems at rapid speed, security can’t sit with just one team. It has to become part of how the entire organization operates. Every employee, every device, and every interaction now play a role in either strengthening or exposing the business.

So how do organizations shift from treating security as a function to embedding it into everyday operations? Let’s take a look at how to lay the foundations for a cyber-first mindset from the ground up.

Cyber security requires ownership from every part of the business

Most businesses have a cyber strategy on paper. The challenge is turning that strategy into action. Too often, security training becomes a checkbox exercise. Completed quickly, rarely reinforced, and easily forgotten. When incidents occur, teams find themselves overwhelmed, unsure of responsibilities, or unclear on escalation paths – slowing remediation times and leaving business operations unstable in the process.

This is where leadership plays a defining role. Building resilience requires more than approving budgets or policies, it requires cross functional buy-in to truly succeed. When executives actively participate in training, contribute to simulations, and openly discuss lessons learned, cybersecurity shifts from an isolated technical concern and to an organizational priority. Action and accountability must start at the top in order to truly embed cyber in company culture.

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Identify pitfalls ahead of time

Effective incident response depends on clarity long before an incident occurs. Disaster recovery plans must be detailed, actionable, and tailored to the organization's specific environment. Every employee, particularly those in IT or security functions, should have a clear understanding of their specific role – or their ‘swim lane’ – so there is no confusion about who does what when time is critical. The more detailed the disaster, the more efficient the recovery needs to be.

Disaster simulations are one way to create better cohesion between teams, from IT to security to operations. Hands-on exercises help teams practice coordinated responses, clarify individual roles, and build trust across departments. Actively engaging employees with real-world challenges and exposing gaps in knowledge or process ensures that everyone knows how to respond when it matters most.

Make cyber training contextual

One of the reasons cybersecurity ownership breaks down is that training often feels abstract or disconnected from day-to-day work. A one-size-fits-all approach rarely resonates. Different teams face different threats, and education needs to reflect that reality. Take HR for example. Gartner predicts that by 2028, one in four candidate profiles worldwide will be fake.

As deepfake scams proliferate, HR teams require specialized training on what to look for in resumes and video interviews, and to reinforce identity verification procedures. The more organizations and individuals can contextualize how certain types of attacks might personally affect them or show up in their roles, the better prepared they’ll be to identify and remediate threats before they can negatively impact business.

Lean on tech to identify risky behavior

Training builds awareness, but it also isn’t (or shouldn’t be) treated as a one-and-done event. Employee engagement and regular, adaptive education lay the foundation for a positive culture of cyber awareness. Technology has an important role to play in reinforcing good security behaviors and reducing reliance on perfect human judgement.

Unified IT operations on one platform, for example, can provide real-time monitoring of every endpoint (or device) across their organization. Consolidating endpoint management, autonomous patching, backup, and remote access into a single pane of glass enable both IT and security teams to quickly recognize common policy violations and risky employee behavior.

Platforms that also leverage automation can remediate system vulnerabilities before they become critical issues for the wider organization, minimizing downtime without disrupting employee productivity.

Cybersecurity is everybody’s problem

In 2026, organizations can’t get away with treating cybersecurity as something layered on top. They need to recognize it as a core function that underpins every aspect of what they do.

Executive leadership can reinforce this with investment, enablement, and action. Developing resilience requires organizations to rethink the way they view cybersecurity. From being a single entity to a shared responsibility that touches every part of the business.

Change will take time, buy-in from leadership, and sustained investment. However, organizations that invest in resilience today will be better equipped to combat threats, act quickly, and move through today’s digital world with confidence.

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