Four key areas in cybersecurity that need fresh thinking and actionable steps in 2026

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Four areas demanding fresh thinking and actionable steps in cybersecurity

Caution sign data unlocking hackers. Malicious software, virus and cybercrime, System warning hacked alert, cyberattack on online network, data breach, risk of website
(Image credit: sarayut Thaneerat/ via Getty Images)

Cybersecurity entered 2026 under pressure to keep pace with the rapid deployment of AI technologies while laying the foundations for a quantum future.

Security leaders are expected to defend increasingly complex AI and hybrid environments while facing persistent talent shortages, a fast-changing threat landscape and mounting operational pressure.

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