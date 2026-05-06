Four key areas in cybersecurity that need fresh thinking and actionable steps in 2026
Opinion
By Sheetal Mehta published
Four areas demanding fresh thinking and actionable steps in cybersecurity
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Cybersecurity entered 2026 under pressure to keep pace with the rapid deployment of AI technologies while laying the foundations for a quantum future.
Security leaders are expected to defend increasingly complex AI and hybrid environments while facing persistent talent shortages, a fast-changing threat landscape and mounting operational pressure.
For the first time, attackers have access to similar sophisticated enterprise-grade technologies that the defenders are using to protect their digital enterprise.Article continues below