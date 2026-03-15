Rising RAM prices are becoming the biggest driver of notebook cost increases

Processor price hikes are adding significant pressure to already-strained notebook supply chains

AI infrastructure demand is quietly reducing chip availability for entry-level notebooks

Notebook prices may increase sharply during the coming quarters as memory and processor costs climb across the global supply chain.

New figures from TrendForce claim the combined effect of rising component prices could push retail notebook prices higher if manufacturers attempt to maintain current profit margins.

The report estimates that a mainstream notebook originally selling for around $900 could see price increases of up to 40% if both processor and memory costs continue to rise.

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Memory price surge could change notebook prices

Under typical conditions, memory components such as RAM and SSD represent roughly a 15% share of a notebook’s bill of materials.

After several quarters of price increases, TrendForce claims the share may exceed 30% this year, and manufacturers may have to adjust accordingly.

This means that memory components alone could drive a large price increase because of tightening supply conditions affecting DRAM and NAND flash.

Processor costs are rising alongside memory prices, adding another layer of pressure to notebook manufacturing costs.

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TrendForce's supply chain observations, Intel has already raised prices on certain entry level and older notebook processors by more than 15%.

Additional increases affecting mainstream and higher tier notebook platforms may follow during the next quarters.

Processors already account for one of the largest portions of a notebook’s bill of materials.

When both CPUs and RAM rise simultaneously, their combined share of system costs may increase from about 45% to nearly 58%.

These increases could translate into retail prices rising close to 40% if manufacturers and distributors maintain their current margin structures.

Supply volatility may worsen the situation, as demand for AI infrastructure drives manufacturing capacity toward high performance computing processors.

This leaves fewer resources available for lower tier notebook chips, and the shift is beginning to tighten supply for entry level notebook processors.

The effects of component cost increases will not be uniform across the industry. Large manufacturers with long term procurement agreements may secure better pricing and stable allocations from suppliers.

Smaller vendors may encounter greater cost pressure and shipment uncertainty as supply fluctuates.

Competition between processor vendors is also influencing supply conditions. Notebook manufacturers increasingly rely on both Intel and AMD platforms.

This dependence has gradually increased AMD’s share of the notebook processor market.

However, reports indicate shortages in certain entry level AMD platforms, suggesting tighter supply conditions across multiple processor ecosystems.

Rising component costs could affect a wide range of systems, including premium consumer notebooks and corporate business laptops.

Whether retail prices increase to the full extent projected by TrendForce will likely depend on how manufacturers absorb costs, negotiate supply contracts, and manage demand.

Via TechPowerUp

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