5 myths about crypto payments for merchants and e-commerce
The digital asset economy has matured into a $4 trillion ecosystem
Over the past decade, the digital asset economy has matured into a $4 trillion ecosystem, yet it’s a major technical headache for most people to buy a coffee using cryptocurrencies, let alone for businesses to pay suppliers.
This is largely thanks to it remaining a territory defined more by headline volatility than by its utility as financial infrastructure.
This hesitation is often rooted in a series of legacy misconceptions that treat digital assets as a speculative subculture, rather than a standardized orchestration layer for global ecommerce.Article continues below
CEO & co-founder of Lydian.
As the financial world shifts toward a multi-leader reality, where bank tokenized deposits and public-chain assets coexist, merchants who fail to distinguish between market noise and infrastructure reality risk being tethered to archaic, high friction systems.
To navigate this tricky path towards clarity, it’s important to look past the following five myths currently stalling the modernization of the global payment stack.
Digital asset payments are too slow for real-time commerce
The prevailing image of blockchain involves waiting minutes or hours for a transaction to confirm. While this may have been true for early iterations of decentralized networks, the emergence of Layer-2 scaling and high-throughput stablecoin infrastructure has effectively closed the latency gap.
Modern digital asset settlement now consistently outperforms legacy credit card networks in terms of actual finality. Traditional systems are often aligned with banking hours and manual clearing processes, leaving transactions in a ‘pending’ state for days.