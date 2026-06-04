The 5 common mistakes enterprises make when choosing AI tools (and how to avoid them)

Across industries, AI tools have quickly moved from something companies were experimenting with to something they feel pressure to actually use and roll out across their organizations.

Over the past year, that’s only accelerated, especially with the rapid rise of more agentic solutions. What we’re hearing consistently from the enterprise leaders we work with isn’t a lack of interest, but a lack of clarity.

Neal Hansch Social Links Navigation CEO and Managing Partner of Silicon Foundry.

They’re trying to understand what’s “real” and what’s simply hype in an increasingly crowded market. They’re trying to assess how ready they actually are to adopt across their teams.

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They’re inevitably weighing a growing set of choices, whether to buy, build, or partner, while the underlying technology continues to evolve.

That combination, pressure to move quickly without a clear playbook, is where many mistakes start to show up.

Treating AI Selection as a Technology Decision Instead of a Business One

One of the most common pitfalls is starting with the tool rather than the outcome. Enterprises often evaluate AI solutions based on vendor rep and technical sophistication, including model architecture and features, without anchoring decisions in clearly defined and prioritized business cases.

A team might see something impressive, whether it’s a great demo or strong technical capabilities, and wants to give it a go. But without a clear connection to a business outcome with defined KPIs, it’s hard to know what success even looks like. The companies that get this right start from the opposite direction. They define the problem first, where there’s real expected top or bottom line impact, and then work backward to the technology selection.

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In a recent engagement with a multinational retailer undergoing a digital transformation, the team started by defining five innovation priorities tied directly to revenue and operational performance. From there, more than 100 potential solutions were evaluated and systematically narrowed to a focused set of candidates.

That framing then drove everything from what got tested and how pilots were structured, to ultimately what moved forward, anchoring decisions according to a business plan and impact, not the technology itself.

Running Too Many Unstructured Pilots

Enterprises often equate experimentation and progress with volume. It’s not uncommon to see dozens of pilots running simultaneously, each with different goals, stakeholders, and success criteria. Today, the organizations getting the most out of pilots take a different approach. They narrow first, then test, validate, and scale.

In the previous example, hundreds of startup solutions were initially considered across a set of priority areas. From there, the field was narrowed through an unbiased third-party lens, then further via a formal RFI process, to a small group of credible and early yet promising providers in each category, followed by demo days to select just two competing vendors per area. Only then did pilots begin.

That upstream discipline changes the outcome. Rather than running dozens of loosely defined pilots, the company launched a small number of tightly scoped initiatives, each with clear hypotheses, KPIs, and decision frameworks. This increased signal quality and reduced noise.

Misreading What Vendor Consolidation Actually Means

There is a lot of discussion right now about vendor consolidation and the theme that enterprises are moving toward fewer AI platforms and solutions. That is directionally true, but it is often misunderstood. The real shift is happening earlier in how decisions get made.

When teams evaluate options today, they are more likely to choose platforms that can support multiple use cases. These platforms may not be the “best of breed” in every category, but they can cover more ground. That tradeoff is a conscious one. From an IT management perspective, the logic is simple.

Every additional vendor adds integration and systems operations management overhead, increases security exposure, and creates more points of failure. Fewer systems are easier to manage and support over time.

From a business user perspective, the decision can feel like a compromise. Instead of selecting the top tool for each need, they may choose a platform that performs well across several areas but is not the strongest in any single one. But most enterprises are not solving isolated problems.

They are managing a system of connected workflows. Optimizing each part independently can make the overall system harder to run.

Treating Vendor Selection as a One-Time Decision

Many enterprises still treat AI selection as a one-time decision. They choose a vendor, run a pilot, and assume the work is done. The technology is evolving too fast, and most organizations are solving for more than a single use case. The teams making real progress build repeatable ways to evaluate technologies, ask better questions earlier, and stay flexible as priorities shift.

In the case of a multinational retailer, this showed up clearly after initial pilots were launched. A pricing optimization pilot delivered more than a 5 percent improvement in gross margin, translating to a 4.2 percent revenue uplift. At the same time, other pilots in areas like line planning and consumer insights continued to run in parallel, with additional business cases pointing to more than $300 million in potential annual revenue impact.

The goal was not to select a single solution and move on. It was to evaluate different capabilities across the business and determine where each one delivered value. That approach requires more discipline upfront, but it avoids locking into decisions too early.

One of the quieter mistakes enterprises make is moving into vendor selection without a clear view of their own readiness. That includes data quality, internal ownership, and how decisions will be made once a tool is in place. Teams may choose solutions that depend on capabilities that do not yet exist, or default to buying when the real gap is internal.

The companies that avoid this take time upfront to understand where they can create value and what constraints they are working within. That context shapes the path forward. It informs whether to buy, build, or partner, and narrows the field of viable options. In many cases, the difference is not the technology. It is whether the organization is ready to use it.

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