Meta's AI Business Agent is a small and medium businesses guru – and it is now available directly through WhatsApp

Meta launches an AI agent to handle customer messages as a first port of call

Automation will mean only the most complex queries get routed to humans

Its tools will connect with third parties and be available across WhatsApp, Instagram and more

Meta has finally launched its AI-powered customer support tool, Meta Business Agent, after nearly two years of testing in select markets including India and Mexico.

The tool is designed to act as a first point of contact, answering customer questions, recommending products and booking appointments.

Under Meta's new way of customer service, consumers will interact with an AI agent first before being routed to a human agent in the case of more complex queries.

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Meta Business Agent now available

Though it's being made available through WhatsApp Business, Meta's tool will also be rolling out across the social media giant's other platforms, including Instagram DMs, Messenger and the Meta Business Suite.

Because it uses AI, Meta says its agent can be highly customizable to any user, reflecting things like brand voice, products and services accurately.

In the future, the company also envisions agentic AI helping across market research, product feature analysis and more.

And for the humans that remain in the loop, Meta is also planning summaries for chats that happened out of hours, daily briefings and other interaction insights.

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Additionally, in an era of increased interoperability and regulatory scrutiny, Facebook's parent company says businesses will also be able to create custom agents connected to software like Shopify, Zendesk and more.

The availability of customer service tools on the platform is noteworthy, because WhatsApp now claims to have more than three billion users and 200 million businesses on its platform.

And of course, this is all happening while those existing customer support and ecommerce platforms are building their own tools, with systems like MCP serving to bridge the gap between previously disconnected systems.

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