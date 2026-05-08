Meta acquires Moltbook but is our data safe?
Moltbook is a warning sign
In a recent development, Meta has acquired Moltbook, a social platform that was originally created for autonomous AI agents to network and interact with one another.
The move comes as Mark Zuckerberg continues to push Meta further into AI. The company has already said it plans to ramp up spending significantly on AI initiatives this year, most likely with the aim of competing more directly with rivals such as OpenAI and Google.
Field CTO, GoodData.
As part of the acquisition, Moltbook’s team is reportedly expected to move into Meta’s Superintelligence labs, where they will work alongside researchers focused on building advanced AI systems. However, Meta has not yet clarified exactly what projects the Moltbook team will be tasked with.