For decades, academics and computer scientists have believed that the route to Artificial General Intelligence (AGI) – an AI that can outperform humans across most cognitive tasks – lies through building ever larger and more powerful models.

David Fearne Social Links Navigation Global Head of AI Research and Innovation at NTT DATA UK&I.

Generations of digital pioneers have followed a familiar trajectory: scale the model, increase the data, optimize the architecture, and add more test-time compute.

From OpenAI to Google, DeepMind and Anthropic, the industry has made an implicit bet that intelligence is compressible into a single model; and indeed, each new model has climbed higher in reasoning, coding, mathematics, multimodal understanding and, increasingly, real-world task evaluation.

Article continues below

Eventually, the theory goes, a model’s performance will exceed that of its makers.

But what if intelligence is not the product of an individual brain, but of a civilization? What if AGI cannot emerge from scaling a singularity, but only from expanding diversity? It’s an interesting theory – and with the emergence of Moltbook, we appear to be testing it in a vast, global experiment.

The single-model trap

Scaling laws have, to date, been astonishingly predictive. As larger models are trained on more data, performance improves. More test-time compute improves reasoning, tool use extends capability, and memory augments continuity.

Yet this progress is happening only inside variations of the same architecture. Even when models have different alignment or system prompts, the underlying cognitive substrate is highly standardized.