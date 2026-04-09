The next phase of LLM development: Why the future of sovereign AI will be multilingual by design

The first wave of large language models (LLMs) transformed how the world interacts with technology. In just a few years, generative AI moved from experimental labs to boardrooms, powering enterprise copilots, digital assistants, and intelligent automation at scale.

Yet beneath this rapid progress lies a structural limitation that is becoming increasingly visible as AI adoption expands globally: most foundational models are built around an English-first architecture.

Harshul Asnani Social Links Navigation President and Head of the Europe business, Tech Mahindra.

For the early phase of generative AI, this design bias was understandable. Much of the publicly available training data on the internet is English-dominated, and early model development was concentrated in regions where English served as the primary interface for digital communication.

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However, as enterprises, governments, and societies begin to embed AI deeply into their economies, this structural imbalance presents a fundamental challenge.

The next phase of AI will not be defined merely by larger models or greater compute power. Instead, competitive advantage will increasingly come from architectures designed around linguistic diversity, regional context, and regulatory alignment from day one.

In this emerging landscape, sovereign AI tools that are multilingual by design will shape the future of intelligent infrastructure.

The Structural Limits of English-First AI

Today’s most widely used LLMs can technically operate in dozens of languages. Yet multilingual capability does not necessarily mean multilingual understanding. In many cases, these models translate knowledge from English rather than reasoning natively within different linguistic structures.