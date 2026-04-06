Building private AI: control, compliance and competitive edge

AI has moved from experimentation to a business expectation. Boards want measurable returns. Teams want tools that save time. Customers expect smarter, faster experiences.

But as adoption accelerates, so do the risks. According to Stanford’s AI Index Report 2025, AI-related privacy and security incidents rose by 56.4% in a single year, with 233 reported cases in 2024 alone.

These ranged from data breaches to algorithmic failures that exposed sensitive information.

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Martin Schirmer Social Links Navigation GVP NEMEA at Cloudera.

At the same time, data sovereignty is climbing the executive agenda, particularly across Europe.

Organizations are asking a more difficult question: how do we use AI to create value without losing control of our most sensitive data, our intellectual property, or our regulatory footing?

Enter private AI.

What Private AI Really Means

Private AI refers to the deployment of AI systems in a controlled environment where data privacy and security are maintained throughout the AI lifecycle. Unlike public AI models that process data in shared or external environments, private AI ensures all data remains within an organization's infrastructure, whether on-premises or in a private cloud.

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This distinction between private and public AI is not insignificant. It reflects a radically different philosophy, advocating complete control. Organizations retain full ownership of their models, data, and intellectual property. Nothing is inadvertently fed back into public systems, and nothing drifts outside agreed governance policies.

For highly regulated sectors – such as healthcare, finance, and the public sector – this requirement is nothing new. But it is gradually making its way into other industries. A retailer’s customer data, a manufacturer’s design files, or a media company’s proprietary content are just as strategic. Handing that data to third-party platforms without tight oversight creates risk that is difficult to quantify and even harder to reverse.

Private AI also aligns with a broader shift in executive priorities. Business leaders are not simply looking to deploy large language models. They want differentiated value. That requires trusted data, governed access, and a secure foundation.