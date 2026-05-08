Why Confidential AI is the next big thing for enterprise

Opinion
By published

Regulated and sensitive enterprises and sectors need confidential AI

A close up of a person&#039;s eyes and face. They are wearing glasses and in one eye there&#039;s. a reflection of a digital brain
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Enterprise AI faces a trust problem that better models alone will not solve. Once AI systems begin handling source code, customer records, internal documents or regulated business logic, the question is no longer just whether the model performs well.

Security teams and auditors want to know where inference ran, who could access data while it was in use and what evidence remains after the fact.