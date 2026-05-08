Why Confidential AI is the next big thing for enterprise
Opinion
By Ahmad Shadid published
Regulated and sensitive enterprises and sectors need confidential AI
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Enterprise AI faces a trust problem that better models alone will not solve. Once AI systems begin handling source code, customer records, internal documents or regulated business logic, the question is no longer just whether the model performs well.
Security teams and auditors want to know where inference ran, who could access data while it was in use and what evidence remains after the fact.
Low-stakes uses such as summarizing public information or drafting routine content usually draw less scrutiny. The risk changes when the same systems start working with proprietary code, internal records or regulated workflows.