Small Language Models trained for your industry can deliver more for your business
Opinion
By Sham Arora published
Domain specific small language models outperform LLMs for businesses
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Asked why he robbed banks, the American bank robber Willie Sutton is supposed to have answered, “because that’s where the money is.”
It’s a limited point of view, but logical.
I’m seeing a trend among enterprise executives today that would leave Willie shaking his head: many executives are intensely focused on finding a nice neighborhood for their Large Language Model - completely obsessed with data residency and perimeter security, but much less interested in the treasure they want to protect.Article continues below