Small Language Models trained for your industry can deliver more for your business

Opinion
By published

Domain specific small language models outperform LLMs for businesses

A robot&#039;s hand typing on a laptop keyboard
(Image credit: Getty Images)

Asked why he robbed banks, the American bank robber Willie Sutton is supposed to have answered, “because that’s where the money is.”

It’s a limited point of view, but logical.

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