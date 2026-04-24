AI is no longer borderless

The assumption that AI is a global, borderless technology is breaking down. Sam Altman, CEO of OpenAI, even expressed how AI has the potential to “dramatically lift up the floor” globally. But while access to AI tools may be global, its deployment and governance are increasingly local.

There is no unified global framework, AI governance is fragmenting, with continents, nations, and even individual states independently defining their own standards for use, compliance, and regulation.

Milos Rusic Social Links Navigation Co-founder & CEO of deepset.

Sovereignty has become the defining priority, and in just the past few weeks, the pace of development has accelerated significantly. Microsoft expanded its Sovereign Cloud to support fully disconnected AI deployments, models running without internet connectivity, isolated from shared global infrastructure.

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At the same time, Europe is accelerating efforts to build sovereign cloud and AI infrastructure to reduce reliance on US providers. And governments and defense organizations are increasingly investing in their own AI infrastructure, treating it as a strategic capability rather than a dependency.

These are signals of a structural shift every enterprise AI team needs to account for now.

The defining architecture question is no longer what model to use. It is where and how AI systems run, and under which jurisdiction. For most of the last decade, enterprises chose AI vendors based on capability and cost. Meanwhile, geography was an afterthought. That model no longer holds.

Today, where an AI system operates determines how it must be governed: what data it can access, which regulations apply, and what risks the organization assumes. But location alone is not enough.