Agentic swarms will change how everyone uses AI – but how can organizations deploy them securely?

Until the last year or so, building software has been both time and labor intensive. Maintaining it can be even harder. To tackle this, businesses have been deploying autonomous AI at scale. But now a new model is emerging that will completely transform the time and cost of producing software: agentic swarms.

Agentic swarms are coordinated networks of AI agents collaborating in parallel to code, test and optimize at unprecedented speed. Their collective power can produce results far superior to those of an individual agent – the production velocity is extraordinary and will remodel how software developers work.

They can now execute the full software development lifecycle, from research to deployment. As VentureBeat described it, for enterprises, “the era of ‘vibe coding’” has quickly transitioned into “a more disciplined concept: agentic swarm coding”.

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Martin Neale Social Links Navigation Founder and CEO, ICS.AI.

However, despite major production gains, there’s also a growing risk of invisible agents operating beyond sufficient control.

Without governance, autonomous agents can at best drift from objectives and at worst introduce vulnerabilities or execute unauthorized actions that leave them susceptible to hacking.

This creates a new security blind spot inside the enterprise.

So, for public sector organizations looking to harness agentic swarms, how can they establish a model that enables them to achieve both incredible production velocity and robust governance and control?