'We know that fans will love them' — Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced creative director says Ubisoft changed the music's execution in the remake and added new scores for some 'emotional moments' of the game
"We try to keep it as authentic as possible"
- Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced creative director Paul Fu says the game will feature new scores
- The team also tweaked the original game's music, "especially for the emotional moments of the game"
- Fu says players will "love" the new music
Ubisoft has tweaked Assassin's Creed Black Flag's original score for Black Flag Resynced and added new music to complement some of the more significant story moments.
"There are certain moments in quests where we have changed the music, but what you're playing field today may not represent what's final," creative director Paul Fu told TechRadar Gaming at a preview event in Paris.
Fu confirmed that the development team is currently adding the final touches to the game, explaining that some musical cues from the demo may differ from the launch version.
"So that might change a little bit," he said, "but especially for the emotional moments of the game where Edward goes through these ups and downs with his friends, we try to keep it as authentic as possible."
Ubisoft has previously confirmed that Black Flag Resynced will feature new playable content, such as character quests, and that new music, including sea shanties, has been created for the remake. Fu also went on to tease the new tracks, saying players will "love them".
"We also added new scores, which are not in the demo, but we know that fans will love them, and I can't wait for you here," he said.
When talking about some of his favorite new aspects of the remake later in the interview, Fu added, "Watch out for the new songs in the game that you haven't yet heard today, they're going to be really good, specifically for some of the new quests."
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Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced officially launches on July 9 for PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC.
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Demi is a freelance games journalist who helps cover gaming news at TechRadar. She's been a games writer for five years and has written for outlets such as GameSpot, NME, and GamesRadar, covering news, features, and reviews. Outside of writing, she plays a lot of RPGs and talks far too much about Star Wars on X.
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