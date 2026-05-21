Old fan-made videos inspired Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced 's combat system

Creative director Paul Fu says the team "wanted a deterministic action fight system"

Tools have been reworked to make them flow better mid-fight

Ubisoft was inspired by old fan-made Assassin's Creed Black Flag gameplay videos when it came to developing the modernized fighting system for Black Flag Resynced.

That's according to Resynced creative director Paul Fu, who told TechRadar Gaming that old fan-made videos were "one of the core inspirations" for the upgraded combat system, "other than the fact that we've always wanted a deterministic action fight system."

"We were inspired by early fan main combo videos from the original," Fu said. "So in the original, you could use rope darts and pistols in between your attacks and all that. But they were quite cosmetic in nature. Some of them provided a real advantage, but some of them actually lack a challenge in order to do a particular combo, for example."

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Fu, who also revealed in the same interview that the remake of the 2013 game is built from the ground up and features very little of the original code, explained that the team worked to make these tools feel "essential" to the core combat system by taking the "visual philosophy" of having them and modernizing them to make sure they "move essentially as a flow chart."

"We have the perfect area that goes into chain take downs, which everybody loves, if you don't happen to do a perfect parry, which will happen, your brain would have to go down a different route, which means that you have to perform a combo like attack, attack, kick, for example," Fu explained.

"And if you happen to kick a guy near a wall, you could do a wall take down. If you have to kick a guy off the ledge, he'll fall off the ledge, but if there's nothing for you to kick the guy to, you just end up with a heavy strike.

"There's a certain flow chart that goes with combat that's deterministic in nature, based on your environment, which is quite different from previous games."

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Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced launches on July 9 for PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC.