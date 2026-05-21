Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced creative director Paul Fu says the game features almost none of the original code

Fu says the team "a lot of stuff is made with the newest Anvil [engine]"

He adds that the team took apart the fighting system and rebuilt it

Assassin’s Creed Black Flag Resynced creative director Paul Fu has revealed that the remake of the 2013 game is built from the ground up and features very little of the original code.

In an interview with TechRadar Gaming at an Assassin's Creed Black Flag Resynced preview event in Paris, Fu discussed how the team evolved the original content of the game, including adding new music on top of modernized mechanics and additional story content for side characters.

Ubisoft has said that the game is built from the ground up, but when asked how much, Fu shared that, though he can't say for 100% certainty, there is "probably almost nothing" left of the original game code in the upcoming remake.

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The developer explained that Ubisoft's core Anvil Engine is continuously changing, and has even changed following the launch of last year's Assassin's Creed Shadows.

"A lot of stuff is made with the newest Anvil [engine]," Fu said. "And since Origins, the engine has changed dramatically, and since Shadows, it's changed dramatically again. So it's very hard for me to say for sure, but almost everything had to be rebuilt."

When asked to clarify what he meant by "rebuilt", Fu said things had to be crafted from "nothing to something" and "expanded upon", which included the combat system.

"I mean, granted, there are some things that we have, like locomotion and parkour, stealth as a base, but for the fight system, for example, we had to really take it apart and rebuild the fight system the way we wanted it," Fu said.

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The official Black Flag Resynced announcement was a long time coming, following months of leaks and rumors, but fans can finally play the game when it launches on July 9 for PS5, Xbox Series X and Series S, and PC.