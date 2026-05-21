Zendesk becomes the latest to adopt MCP to futureproof customers in the AI-first era
Zendesk adopts Model Context Protocol to unify AI agents and eliminate silos
- Zendesk adopts MCP on its journey of AI interoperability
- The universal standard unifies AI agents and eliminates data silos
- Client and Server capabilities position Zendesk as a read and write player
With compatibility, interoperability and openness defining the next wave of AI, Zendesk has become the latest company to adopt Model Context Protocol (MCP).
At its annual Relate customer conference, the customer service platform announced both MCP Client and MCP Server capabilities as part of its ongoing AI strategy, allowing agents to connect with external systems through the Anthropic-derived standard.
The company hopes the move will allow businesses to expand capabilities with more agility as new tools and services become available, to prevent vendor lock-in and meet customers where they are.
Model Context Protocol: a new standard for AI interoperability
MCP adoption reflects a broader industry shift where businesses are increasingly looking beyond standalone AI models towards broader ecosystems of connected agents and workflows. Rather than building one-off integrations between every single application, the MCP standard effectively acts as a universal language for how AI agents access tools, context and information with enterprise-grade security.
MCP addresses one of the biggest challenges companies face in an AI-first era – fragmentation and silos.
Zendesk's Client allows AI agents to connect to external systems once and automatically inherit new capabilities as MCP-compatible tools are added, while the Server exposes Zendesk tickets, knowledge bases, and customer data to external AI systems.
Offering both Client and Server capabilities positions the Zendesk platform as both a read and a write player in the industry, underscoring its commitment to openness.
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MCP adoption also indicates that interoperability is becoming a competitive differentiator in the AI race – rather than locking customers into proprietary ecosystems, vendors are under more pressure than ever to support open frameworks that allow businesses to mix and match across models, agents and services.
Zendesk’s MCP Client is available in early access now – early access for MCP Server is set for summer 2026.
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With several years’ experience freelancing in tech and automotive circles, Craig’s specific interests lie in technology that is designed to better our lives, including AI and ML, productivity aids, and smart fitness. He is also passionate about cars and the decarbonisation of personal transportation. As an avid bargain-hunter, you can be sure that any deal Craig finds is top value!
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