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'A Turtle in a shiny plastic shell': Bizarre $270 Amazon laptop pairs 16GB of RAM with a tech Stone Age CPU — so slow your smartphone's probably faster

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Desperate times call for desperate measures, but buying an obsolete, unsupported laptop for the upcoming school year is a step too far

A Naiklulu laptop
(Image credit: Naiklulu)
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With back-to-school season approaching, parents may be hunting for budget-friendly laptop deals - but if you stumble across this Amazon listing from "Naiklulu," cross it off your list immediately.

While its $270 price tag (after a $50 coupon), 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD look like a steal, the device is the ultimate tech trap (or as Gemini described it, a "Turtle in a shiny plastic shell").

  • Terrible Battery Life: It pairs a tiny 38.5WHr battery with a massive 15.6-inch display. Expect to live plugged into a wall.
  • Outdated Architecture: The RAM is slow, power-hungry DDR3, and the storage is a sluggish SATA SSD.
  • Zero Future-Proofing: No USB Type-C, no Wi-Fi 6, and absolutely zero gaming capability due to the prehistoric Intel HD 515 integrated graphics.

The $270 alternative you should buy instead

HP Laptop 17z-cp300.
Save 72% ($680)
HP Laptop 17z-cp300.: was $950 now $270 at HP US

While it "only" has 8GB of RAM, that is its only compromise. HP’s standard MSRP is $949.99, but using the checkout code PCGLOWUP25 drops the price to just $269.99 — a staggering 72% savings.

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