With back-to-school season approaching, parents may be hunting for budget-friendly laptop deals - but if you stumble across this Amazon listing from "Naiklulu," cross it off your list immediately.

While its $270 price tag (after a $50 coupon), 16GB of RAM, and 256GB SSD look like a steal, the device is the ultimate tech trap (or as Gemini described it, a "Turtle in a shiny plastic shell").

The Naiklulu laptop runs on an Intel Core M3-6Y30 CPU, a dual-core processor launched way back in 2015. In 2026, this chip is ancient - it will actively struggle with basic modern web browsing and multitasking.

The Ultimate Dealbreaker: This CPU does not officially support Windows 11. Because Microsoft officially ended Windows 10 support last year (2025), running this machine means you are entirely cut off from critical security updates right out of the box.

From there, it all goes downhill:

Terrible Battery Life: It pairs a tiny 38.5WHr battery with a massive 15.6-inch display. Expect to live plugged into a wall.

It pairs a tiny 38.5WHr battery with a massive 15.6-inch display. Expect to live plugged into a wall. Outdated Architecture: The RAM is slow, power-hungry DDR3, and the storage is a sluggish SATA SSD.

The RAM is slow, power-hungry DDR3, and the storage is a sluggish SATA SSD. Zero Future-Proofing: No USB Type-C, no Wi-Fi 6, and absolutely zero gaming capability due to the prehistoric Intel HD 515 integrated graphics.

The $270 alternative you should buy instead

Save 72% ($680) HP Laptop 17z-cp300.: was $950 now $270 at HP US While it "only" has 8GB of RAM, that is its only compromise. HP’s standard MSRP is $949.99, but using the checkout code PCGLOWUP25 drops the price to just $269.99 — a staggering 72% savings.