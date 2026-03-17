This $650 Ryzen 7 Pro laptop deal is packed with 32GB DDR5 RAM in an early Amazon Spring Deal

If you’re after a powerful laptop that won’t break the bank, I’ve found a great deal on the Nimo 15.6in laptop, now $650 (was $1200) at Amazon as an early offer ahead of Amazon’s Spring Deals sale.

For this price, you get a Ryzen 7 PRO 6850U CPU, 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM, and a 1TB SSD, which is a very healthy setup for work, creative software, and heavy multitasking.

The Ryzen 7 PRO 6850U is an 8-core, 16-thread chip built to handle demanding daily use without feeling bogged down. With boost speeds up to 4.7GHz, it has more than enough muscle for most tasks you want throw at it.

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At a time when memory prices are through the roof, that this laptop comes with 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM is a big win, especially at this discounted price. You don’t have to be careful with tabs, background apps, or bigger files, and it will still feel more than capable a year or two from now.

The 1TB SSD delivers speedy boot times and plenty of space for documents, media, apps, and larger project files. A lot of laptops in this price range limit you to just 512GB (I'm looking at you, MacBook Neo), so the extra room here is nice to have from day one.

Graphics come from AMD’s Radeon 680M, which is a much better match for creative work than basic low-end integrated graphics.

The rest of the package is solid and useful, with a 15.6-inch Full HD display, a backlit keyboard, numeric keypad, fingerprint reader, and a 2MP webcam with a privacy shutter.

You also get a 175-degree hinge, which is handy when you want more flexibility at your desk.

For ports you get dual full-function USB-C, HDMI 2.0, and three USB-A ports. Add in 100W USB-C charging and a 2-year warranty, and this is a well-equipped laptop at a very good price.

For more choices, look at our round up of the best business laptops you can buy.