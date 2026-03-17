The new MacBook Neo might be Apple’s cheapest laptop yet, but you can spend less and get a better-specced Windows 11 machine without trying very hard. I’ve found three great Windows alternatives to the Apple MacBook Neo at Best Buy. And they're perfect business laptops that beat Apple's new laptop on specs, performance and price.

HP’s 15.6-inch laptop is also $549 (was $789), delivering 16GB of RAM with a 512GB SSD. It uses an Intel i3-N305 processor, which is more modest, although the extra memory and larger display make it a great, everyday option.

Lenovo's V14 G4 for $549.99 offers doubles the memory and storage of the Neo, with 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD. It also packs an Intel Core i7-13620H, which delivers stronger multitasking performance and better headroom for heavier workloads.

Dell’s Inspiron Copilot+ model sits at $599.99 9was $799.99) and lines up directly against the Neo on price. It includes 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an 8-core Snapdragon X Plus processor with built-in AI features for modern Windows tasks.

Today's top Windows laptop deals

Save $240 HP 15.6in FHD Laptop: was $789 now $549 at Best Buy HP’s 15.6-inch laptop drops to $549 from $789 and focuses on practical everyday use. You’re getting 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, alongside an Intel i3-N305 processor. The larger Full HD display and fingerprint reader add convenience for work, study, and general daily tasks.

Lenovo V14 G4 14in: $549.99 at Best Buy Lenovo’s V14 G4 comes in at $549.99 and focuses on raw performance for the money. You’re getting a Core i7-13620H alongside 16GB of RAM and a 512GB SSD, which is excellent at this price. It delivers strong multitasking performance for work and heavier everyday use.

Save $200 Dell Inspiron Copilot+ PC: was $799.99 now $599.99 at Best Buy Dell’s Inspiron Copilot+ laptop drops to $599.99 from $800 and packs plenty for the price. You get 16GB of RAM, a 512GB SSD, and an 8-core Snapdragon X Plus chip with built-in AI features. Battery life stretches up to 28 hours, while the thin, quiet design keeps everyday use smooth and efficient.

While we called it "the best budget laptop you can buy" in our MacBook Neo review, at $599, Apple's Neo gives you an A18 Pro chip, 8GB of unified memory, and a 256GB SSD, while $699 bumps storage to 512GB. That’s reasonable for the money, and Apple’s unified memory does stretch further than typical RAM, although 8GB still has limits once workloads stack up.

Memory is where things are more nuanced, as Apple’s unified approach means that 8GB can feel closer to higher capacities in lighter use. Even so, all three Windows laptops offer 16GB, which still gives them more breathing room for heavier multitasking and demanding apps.

Storage tells a similar story, with every Windows option starting at 512GB while Apple charges extra to reach that level. That alone makes the base Neo feel a bit limited for long-term use.

Display quality still leans toward Apple, as the Liquid Retina panel offers sharper resolution and higher brightness than these Full HD panels. It looks excellent, although it doesn’t completely offset the hardware gap elsewhere.

Battery life and efficiency could still favor the Neo, especially with Apple silicon, although newer Windows systems are getting closer.

Looking at these deals side by side, you’re getting more RAM, more storage, and comparable or better performance for less money with the Windows alternatives, even if Apple squeezes more out of its memory than most.

For more choices, look at our round up of the best business laptops you can buy.