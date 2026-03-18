Exclusive: $599 MacBook Neo easily beats $1,119 Dell laptop on Windows 11 benchmarks - yes, macOS may well be the best platform ever for Microsoft's OS

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Despite running a mobile CPU and Windows in a virtual machine, the MacBook laptop excelled in single-core CPU performance

MacBook Neo laptop on a desk with plant in background
(Image credit: Future)

The MacBook Neo, along with the Mac mini, is Apple's most affordable computing option at just $599. And yet it is a formidably capable device, possibly, a once-in-a-generation product. Why? One unknown I wanted to clear up was how well it ran Windows 11 in a virtual machine.

So I asked the team at Parallels to benchmark a Windows-equipped Neo, and what they delivered shocked me.

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Apple is only warming up

I cannot stress enough how important this finding is.

Here we have an Apple laptop that was never destined to run Windows 11, capable of running Microsoft’s flagship OS in a virtual machine, better than a Dell laptop designed to run Windows 11 natively.

Not only is the Dell laptop far more expensive, but its CPU is also expected to be more powerful. What we have seen is the fruit of vertically integrated platform, something that Apple mastered by kicking out Intel and Samsung from its Mac and iPhone range.

Own the hardware and the software and you can perform miracles.

This is mind-blowing and both Apple and Parallels deserve a big pat on the back for achieving this. It's too early to say the writing is on the wall for Windows laptops, but expect Apple to sell millions of these in the current financial year. Could it become Apple's best-selling computer ever? I wouldn’t bet against this.

Matt Hanson, who reviewed the MacBook Neo for TechRadar, quipped that “While I wouldn't recommend using Windows 11 on the MacBook Neo full-time, as native macOS performance is always going to be better, Apple's affordable laptop has put budget laptop and Chromebook makers on notice. It's not perfect, but the performance, build quality and design mean there's really no choice if you're looking for a laptop under $600: buy the MacBook Neo”.

Matt gave it a 4.5 out of 5, noting the presence of USB 2.0 ports, the lack of a keyboard backlight, and limited RAM as the only significant drawbacks of an otherwise stellar laptop.

I will not buy Apple’s cheapest laptop just yet but I - and I am sure millions of others - would find it hard to resist a $99.99 refurbished MacBook Neo in a few years.

Today's best MacBook Neo & Mac mini deals

Desire Athow
Desire Athow
Managing Editor, TechRadar Pro

Désiré has been musing and writing about technology during a career spanning four decades. He dabbled in website builders and web hosting when DHTML and frames were in vogue and started narrating about the impact of technology on society just before the start of the Y2K hysteria at the turn of the last millennium.

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